Scot celebrates kidney transplant to save brother after anniversary of treatment

Groundbreaking operation 65 years ago at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh marked major milestone in medical history

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scot who helped save his brother’s life by donating his kidney has told how the decision was a “no-brainer”.

Harry Wilson, 65 from Broxburn in West Lothian, said it was an instant decision to save his brother Gordon Wilson, 67, from nearby Torphichen, after he was diagnosed with kidney disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comments marked the 65th anniversary of the first successful kidney transplant in the UK, which was performed between twin brothers in the year Harry was born.

Harry Wilson, left, and Gordon Wilson | PA

On October 30 1960, Lewis Abbott faced just six months to a year to live until he was saved by a kidney from his twin brother Martin.

Martin was quoted at the time as saying: “What’s mine is his,” before joking: “I reckon Lewis owes me a dram and a pint for all the bother, don’t you?”

The groundbreaking operation was performed by Sir Michael Woodruff and his team at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, marking a major milestone in medical history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Francis, the hospital superintendent at the time, praised the team’s efforts, saying: “They have a sporting chance of pulling it off if we get a clear run.”

Since the pioneering surgery, more than 2,000 living donor kidney transplants have taken place in Scotland. A significant percentage of kidney transplants come from living donors.

Harry, who is one of them, donated his kidney after seeing his brother struggling with dialysis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon, a retired labourer, first became aware of kidney issues during a routine optician’s appointment and was later diagnosed with kidney disease.

As his condition worsened, he required daily dialysis treatment.

“My spare room was taken over with all of this equipment and I had to stay on dialysis from 7pm to 2am every day,” he said.

“I couldn’t fault the team that helped with my treatment, but it was incredibly challenging, uncomfortable and hard to sleep with the machinery beeping.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During an appointment at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Gordon was told he would need a kidney transplant to save his life.

He said: “I got a coffee and sat in my car trying to process the news.

“My brother Harry was the first person I phoned and he immediately said, ‘Have mine’.

“That made me well up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Michael Woodruff who performed the UK's first successful kidney transplant | PA

Harry, a retired plumber, said he would have donated his kidney no matter the risk.

He said: “I’d watched my brother on dialysis and it was killing him, and me, because I hated to see him like that.

“So, when Gordon phoned to say he needed a transplant, it was a no-brainer.

“Even if it had been a 50/50 chance of survival, I’d have taken that risk for my brother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s brilliant to see Gordon now back to his old self and living a life without relying on dialysis.”

Gordon added: “I’m so grateful to Harry, and the only way I think I can ever repay him is to take really good care of this kidney — and perhaps I’ll buy him a pint.”

John Terrace, consultant transplant surgeon at NHS Lothian, said the brothers’ story was a testament “to the transformative” impact of organ donation.

He said: “It’s fantastic to reflect on the advances in transplant surgery over the last 65 years and that it all began at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really incredible to think of all the lives touched by kidney transplants in Scotland — not just recipients and donors, but their friends and family too.

“Gordon and Harry’s story is one of true brotherly love. We are thrilled to see such a positive outcome for Gordon, all thanks to Harry giving him the gift of life.