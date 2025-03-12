12 of the best Irish pubs in the UK to visit on St Patrick’s Day - according to DesignMyNight

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 12th Mar 2025, 14:25 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 14:26 BST

Enjoy a pint of Guinness in these pubs on Paddy’s Day ☘️

St Patrick’s Day is set to take place on Monday March 17, and you may be wondering where the best place to celebrate is.

The Irish holiday is widely celebrated, and while the origin of St Patrick’s Day centres on the death date of St Patrick himself, in modern culture most people love to celebrate it with a pint and a jig in an Irish pub.

Booking website DesignMyNight has revealed the 12 best Irish pubs to visit across the UK.

Daffodil Mulligan in London is described as “iconic”, which is loved for its pints, live music and sports, masterclasses and more.

1. Daffodil Mulligan, London

Daffodil Mulligan in London is described as “iconic”, which is loved for its pints, live music and sports, masterclasses and more. | DesignMyNight

O’Shea’s in Manchester serves up classic pub grub, which can be enjoyed alongside live music. It has been described as “a drinking den”.

2. O’Shea’s, Manchester

O’Shea’s in Manchester serves up classic pub grub, which can be enjoyed alongside live music. It has been described as “a drinking den”. | OpenTable

The Devonshire pub is a gastro dining space with an Irish theme.

3. The Devonshire, London

The Devonshire pub is a gastro dining space with an Irish theme. | Google-Oisin Rogers

MC & Son’s is a traditional Irish pub located in Vauxhall. However, uniquely it serves up authentic Thai street food.

4. MC & Son’s, London

MC & Son’s is a traditional Irish pub located in Vauxhall. However, uniquely it serves up authentic Thai street food. | DesignMyNight

