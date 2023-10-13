Ozempic approved for NHS Scotland: Everything you need to know about celebrity weight loss drug semaglutide

The celebrity weight loss drug semaglutide – more famously known as Ozempic – has been approved for use in NHS Scotland for treating obesity.

The weight loss drug is injected weekly

The Scottish Medicines Consortium has approved the use of semaglutide - better known as the US celebrity weight-loss drug Ozempic - for use in treating Scotland’s obesity problem.

Semaglutide, marketed as Wegovy in the UK, is delivered via a weekly injection, and makes patients feel fuller for longer.

Several celebrities have admitted to using the drug to maintain slim physiques - including Tesla and Twitter/X mogul Elon Musk.

Semaglutide mimics the action of a gut hormone called GLP-1, which is released after eating, and it slows down the movement of food in the gut.

A major double-blind trial of semaglutide, involving 1961 with a BMI of 30 or greater, found that people on the maximum dose lost 12 per cent more body weight compared to those who were not on the medication.

Like other weight loss medications, there is evidence of weight regain when people stop using semaglutide, highlighting the importance of maintaining changes to diet and physical activity levels.

Nausea is a common side effect of the drug, while other side effects can include constipation and diarrhoea.

For patients with diabetic eye disease (retinopathy), and who use insulin, may find that semaglutide leads to a worsening of their vision.

The drug has now been approved by the SMC for use in NHS Scotland “as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for weight management”, meaning the drug will not be prescribed without patients being asked to make lifestyle changes.

Dr Scott Muir, chairman of the SMC, said: "This has been a record breaking month for SMC in terms of the numbers of medicines that we have been able to accept for use in the NHS in Scotland.

"Obesity is a serious public health issue in Scotland.

"Used alongside a weight management programme including diet and exercise, semaglutide (Wegovy) could assist carefully selected patients in their weight loss journey."

According to research undertaken by Obesity Action Scotland, obesity rates in Scotland are higher than the overall UK - 66 per cent vs 64 per cent are overweight or have obesity, and 29 per cent vs 28 per cent have obesity.

Across the world, 39 per cent of adults are classified as being overweight and 13 per cent as having obesity, according to the World Health Organisation.

However, until recently semaglutide has been used solely to treat diabetic patients, as a treatment for managing blood glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

The prescription of semaglutide to non-diabetics has led to shortage of the drug, according to charity Diabetes UK.

“This has created a knock-on effect for people with type 2 diabetes who are prescribed GLP-1 RAs [the class of medication semaglutide belongs to] as supply is not currently meeting demand,” the charity says.

“The company that makes semaglutide, Novo Nordisk, has stated that supply chain issues are unlikely to be resolved until 2024.”