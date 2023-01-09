NHS Scotland crisis: Nicola Sturgeon says she has never used private healthcare

Nicola Sturgeon has said she has never used or held private healthcare.

The First Minister was quizzed on her own health cover arrangements as she led a briefing alongside health secretary Humza Yousaf and deputy chief medical officer Graham Ellis.

Asked if she had private cover, Ms Sturgeon answered: "Well, firstly no, I don’t and never have. I wouldn’t encourage people to go private.

"People have the right to make that choice. My job as First Minister is to work to ensure that we have a health service – a publicly-funded health service – that is free at the point of need for everybody who needs it and that is my focus."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Wattie Cheung

Mr Yousaf also said he had never used private healthcare, while Mr Ellis said his family had done so.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak repeatedly refused to say whether he uses private healthcare during a BBC interview with Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, saying his own case was “not really relevant”.

