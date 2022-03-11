NHS Charities Together, which organised the event, said it aimed to “reflect on the impact of the pandemic for everyone, as well as wider ongoing loss being felt across the world”.

Frontline health workers shared poems and testimonies at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. Ten blue wreaths were laid to represent parts of the workforce, patients and global losses.

Two health workers attended the event as representatives from Scotland – NHS Tayside non-executive director Trudy McLeay and retired NHS Tayside staff member Pauline Craw.

Guests attend a pandemic anniversary remembrance event and minute's silence at National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas in Staffordshire on Friday March 11, 2022. Picture: PA Wire

Tayside Health Fund, of which Ms McLeay is a trustee, said NHS Charities Together had been a key partner of the fund during the pandemic, and it welcomed the opportunity to remember the sacrifices made by those working in health and social care.

NHS Tayside chair Lorna Birse-Stewart said: “During the past two years our health and social care staff, both in our hospitals and across our communities, have demonstrated such care and compassion in responding to the unprecedented challenges and increasing demands of the pandemic.”

“Friday, March 11 at 11am provides us all with an opportunity to come together for a minute's silence to pay tribute to our NHS and social care staff who have tragically lost their lives, and to their families. I hope the whole nation will fall silent in tribute and remembrance to recognise their contribution.”

Reena Farrington, call supervisor West Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust, lays a wreath during a pandemic anniversary remembrance event and minute's silence at National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas in Staffordshire on Friday March 11, 2022. Picture: PA Wire

