Around one in 18 people had Covid in Scotland in the week to March 5, the ONS infection survey has estimated.

This equates to 5.7 per cent of the population, marginally higher than the 5.65 per cent recorded in the week to January 4 at the peak of the Omicron wave.

It comes after the number of people reported in hospital with Covid passed the January peak, at 1,636 on Thursday.

A health worker removes Covid-19 test kits from a box at a NHS Test and Trace Covid-19 testing unit. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

A total of 41 new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test were also recorded, matching the January peak.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said the rise in cases is due to the recent dominance of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2, as well as increased mixing.

They said: “We are seeing an increase in cases in Scotland due to the dominance of the more transmissible Omicron BA.2 variant, and inevitably as people mix more, the virus transmits more.

“Covid-19 has not gone away. People should remain vigilant and careful, particularly around people who are more vulnerable. Vaccination is still be the best way to protect yourself against severe disease and those called forward for boosters should do so.”

“All public health measures are kept under continuous review and decisions are informed by the latest scientific and clinical advice.”

