Top medics have warned mental health services in Scotland are "desperately struggling", with around a quarter of senior roles in NHS Scotland now vacant.

Around a quarter of senior mental health roles in NHS Scotland’s health boards are either vacant or filled by locum staff, new figures show, with top medics warning mental health services in Scotland are “desperately struggling”.

Of the 586 whole-time equivalent consultant psychiatrist roles in Scottish health boards, 162 had no full-time appointee late last year, data obtained using Freedom of Information (FOI) legislation shows. Among these vacancies, 117 were filled by locum staff.

Dr Joanna Bredski, deputy chair of BMA Scotland’s consultant committee, said the figures “absolutely reflect our warnings” about NHS Scotland’s medical recruitment and retention crisis.

“We have always said some specialities – like psychiatry – are particularly badly impacted and the vacancy levels these FOIs show represent a service that is desperately struggling,” she said. “This is at the same time as demand for these services has increased, leaving people waiting far too long for treatment and doctors struggling desperately to provide the best care possible.

“Add in treatment targets that at best are unrealistic and at worst making it hard to see the people who need help the most, and we are looking at mental health services in Scotland stretched well beyond what we can reasonably expect them to deliver.

“We need to finally invest properly in the permanent workforce and make Scotland an attractive place for senior doctors. Sadly the recently announced tax rises that will impact on these professionals and threaten to do exactly the opposite by pushing people away, as well as creating a barrier to recruitment and disincentivising overtime.”

The responses, obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats, came from 13 of Scotland’s 14 health boards, covering a period in late October and early November.

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said more psychiatrists should be trained, and the number of mental health practitioners in GP surgeries should be increased.

He said: “There is a dangerous staffing crisis within NHS mental health services, with vacancies at particularly high level in rural and remote parts of the country. A significant number of the most senior mental health roles are either lying empty or being filled on a temporary basis, carrying grave repercussions for both staff and patients.

“These vacancies will only add to the devastating waiting times that thousands of children and adults are already having to endure, while putting existing staff under further pressure and strain.

“The SNP Government has compounded this emergency by stripping £50 million from the mental health budget last winter, a reckless decision that was swiftly followed by Humza Yousaf breaking his personal commitment to clear waiting lists by the spring.”

The Scottish Government’s mental wellbeing minister, Maree Todd, said: “Under this Government, the mental health workforce has expanded significantly, with staffing numbers at a record high.

“More than £1.3 billion will support mental health services, with £290.2m direct investment – more than double that in 2020/21 – enabling record numbers of staff to provide more varied support and services to a larger number of people than ever before.