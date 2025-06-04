Jessie J has opened up on her cancer diagnosis, saying ‘I’m holding on to the word ‘early’.

Singer Jessie J has described herself as an “open book” as she revealed she has been diagnosed with “early breast cancer”.

The Price Tag singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, plans to undergo surgery following her performance at this month’s Summertime Ball.

She said in an Instagram video she had spent much of her recent time “in and out of tests”.

The 37-year-old said: “I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word ‘early’.

“It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive tits and more music.”

The pop star said she had announced her diagnosis publicly to help her process the news and to show solidarity with others who are going through a similar experience.

“I just wanted to be open and share it,” she said. “One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard.

“I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I’m an open book.

“It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse — that’s the bit that kills me.”

She continued: “The timing of it has been mad, but also beautiful and given me this incredible perspective in this time.

“But honestly I need to process it and talk about it and, I need a hug. You have loved me through all my good and hard times. And I don’t want this to be any different.”

Singer Jessie J attends the & Juliet opening night at the Shaftesbury Theatre, London in 2019 | PA

The star received messages of support from celebrity friends, including The Hit List presenter Rochelle Humes, former Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock and rapper Wretch 32.

Humes said: “We love you so much.” Pinnock added: “Sending you so much love.”

Wretch 32, whose real name is Jermaine Scott, said: “Continued strength and guidance, you’re loved and you’re cared for, you fight my gangster.”

The London-born singer welcomed her son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, in 2023, having miscarried in November 2021.

She has battled with ill health throughout her life, having been diagnosed with a heart condition aged eight, suffering a minor stroke aged 18 and having briefly gone deaf in 2020.