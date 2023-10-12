Condensation is a problem that often occurs during cold weather which can lead to health hazards like mould. Here’s what causes condensation on windows and how you can get rid of it.

What causes condensation on windows?

Condensation describes the collected droplets of water that form on cold surfaces when in contact with humid air. It is caused by the shift in temperature between cold surfaces like frosty windows and the warm air coming into contact with them from inside the house.

Double-glazed windows have two glass panes separated by argon gas that have 2 seals designed to keep out moisture and retain heat in your house. If you see condensation building up in your window then it is possible that one of the seals has broken.

Does condensation cause mould?

Mould frequently grows in households due to window condensation. Condensation can cause damp which leads to mould that appears as multiple little black dots. To remove mould caused by condensation you should wipe it away with a cloth soaked in soapy water.

The NHS reports that moulds produce allergens and toxic substances that when inhaled or touched may cause an “allergic reaction, such as sneezing, a runny nose, red eyes and skin rash.

“Moulds can also cause asthma attacks.”

How to get rid of condensation inside windows?

There are many ways to temporarily fix condensation buildup inside windows, here are some examples:

Ventilation: if humid air cannot be released then it will cause water droplets to form inside cold surfaces in your home, therefore good ventilation is important to tackle the problem. If you’re heading out, leave your trickle vent open and open your windows every morning.

Dehumidifying: dehumidifiers prevent the buildup of excess humidity in your home which therefore prevents condensation, you can purchase one on Amazon as a quick fix for the issue.

Improvise e.g., use a hair dryer: if you adjust your hair dryer to a low heat you can use it to evaporate the condensation trapped inside your windows, however ensure you do so at a safe distance or else you could accidentally melt other components of the window.

A hair dryer can remove condensation from a window quickly but this is only a temporary fix and won't resolve the issue indefinitely.

How can you stop condensation on windows?

If you’re looking for a long-term solution then it is recommended you contact a professional. An expert will be able to assess the cause of your condensation and offer ways to resolve it like resealing the window panes or refitting the entire window.