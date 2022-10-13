What causes condensation on windows?

Condensation describes the collected droplets of water that appear on cold surfaces when in contact with humid air.

Condensation is caused by the shift in temperature between cold surfaces like frosty windows and the warm air coming into contact with them from inside our homes.

Condensation causes dampness which in turn causes mould which the NHS warned that - among many other health problems - causes asthma attacks.

Double-glazed windows have two glass panes separated by argon gas that have two seals designed to keep out moisture and retain heat in your house.

If you see condensation building up in your window then it is likely that one of these seals has broken.

Does condensation cause mould?

Mould frequently grows in households due to condensation.

If condensation is building up within your double-glazed windows then it is likely that a component of the window is broken and you should hire an expert to fix it.

Condensation can cause damp which leads to mould that appears as multiple little black dots.

To remove mould caused by condensation you should wipe it away with a cloth dipped in soapy water.

According to the NHS website, moulds produce allergens and toxic substances that when inhaled or touched can cause “allergic reaction, such as sneezing, a runny nose, red eyes and skin rash.

“Moulds can also cause asthma attacks.”

How to get rid of condensation inside windows?

There are several methods to temporarily fix condensation buildup inside windows, here are a few:

Ventilation: if humid air cannot be released then it will cause water droplets to form inside cold surfaces in your home, therefore good ventilation is important to tackle this problem. If you’re heading out, leave your trickle vent open and open your windows every morning.

Dehumidifying: dehumidifiers prevent the buildup of excess humidity in your home which therefore prevents condensation, you can purchase one on Amazon making it a quick fix for the issue.

Improvise e.g., use a hair dryer: if you adjust your hair dryer to a low heat you can use it to evaporate the condensation trapped inside your windows, however make sure you do so at a safe distance or else you could accidentally melt other parts of the window.

How can you stop condensation on windows?

Aside from the above quick fixes, if you’re looking for a permanent and long-term solution then it is recommended you hire a professional.

An expert will be able to assess the cause of your condensation and offer ways to resolve it such as resealing the window panes or refitting the entire window.