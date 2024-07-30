Get off the couch and along to the Quarter

If watching the Olympics is making you feel slightly unfit, then head to Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.

As Scotland’s official Team GB Fanzone, they’re holding a Festival of Sport, until August 11.

Courtesy of Edinburgh Leisure, it will include a programme of free 45-minute workout sessions, some of which will take place on Level Three, with others up on the Level Six rooftop.

On August 2, from 12.15pm, there’s Musical Theatre Fitness, so you can boogie to Andrew Lloyd Webber and his ilk, with a bit of HIIT training chucked in the mix. All the classes are for over 18s, apart from this one, which is suitable for all ages. They’re also offering classes in this workout on August 7 at 12.15pm and August 9 at 12.15pm.

Visit them on August 4, you can join a Pilates session from 10am, with another on August 11 at the same time.

For those that want something a bit higher impact, on August 5, there’s an evening session of the no-contact punching and kicking workout, aka ‘a turbo-charged martial arts party’ that is Body Combat, at 6pm. Or, try Hatton Boxing, on August 7 at 6pm.

If you enjoy any of these classes, they’re all part of Edinburgh Leisure’s usual timetable that’s available at various gyms and swim centres, from Meadowbank to Craiglockhart, throughout the city.

As well as the fitness tasters, there will also be Scottish athlete appearances, including one from badminton player, Kirsty Gilmour, on August 7 and athletics and bobsleigh competitor, Joel Fearon, on August 8. Plus, the St James Quarter team will be cycling ‘to Paris’ in the galleria, from August 8-9, to raise funds for Edinburgh Women’s Aid and Health in Mind.

If that makes you want a sit down, the Quarter will also be showing all the live action from the Paris Olympics on a giant screen in the Fanzone on Level Five.