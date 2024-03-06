Dream job: Would you live on a remote Scottish island for £150,000? NHS Scotland wants to hear from you
NHS Scotland is recruiting for a “dream job” in a “safe and idyllic location” – all for £150,000 a year.
NHS Western Isles is trying to recruit “at least five” GPs to the Benbecula Medical Practice, on an island “with lochs and lochans, endless sea and spectacular seascapes and surroundings”.
As well as living in a beautiful setting, successful applicants can expect a generous remuneration package, highlighting the difficulty of attracting GPs to rural areas.
Doctors will be paid between £69,993 to £104,469, plus a 40 per cent “enhancement”. On top of this, GPs would receive the “Distant Island Allowance” of £1,279 per annum and a £10,000 “golden hello” for relocation expenses.
“From the fishing port of Lochmaddy in the north; to the shimmering beaches of Lochboisdale in the South, the Isles of Uist and Benbecula offer a warm welcome and are teeming with life, activity and culture,” the job advert from NHS Western Isles reads.
“It is in this unique, safe and idyllic location that a rare and exciting opportunity has arisen for at least five GPs to form a new team as part of a new 2C medical practice.
“We are ready and excited to welcome GPs with a sense of adventure and a passion for remote and rural medicine to escape the rat race and embrace a more healthy work-life balance with NHS Western Isles.”
The doctors would serve a group of six islands in the Outer Hebrides, with a combined population of about 4,700 people.
