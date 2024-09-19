The warning has been issued by the Vets 4 Pets service after alleged reports of dogs being fed treats containing poisonous substances

A Scottish veterinary service has issued a warning to all pet owners after two dogs died from suspected poisoning.

Vets 4 Pets, based in Falkirk, have published the alert on social media after two dogs “collapsed” and later died, amid reports of animals being given treats laced with a “bright green capsule”.

The incidents occurred near popular walking spots at Polmont Woods and Callander Park in Stirlingshire.

The vet service posted the warning for dog owners on Facebook | lpictures - stock.adobe.com

Dog owners have been urged to be vigilant, as the vet service posted on Facebook this week advising not to allow animals to take food off strangers.

In a lengthy post to social media on Monday night, Vets 4 Pets said: “This is a really heart-breaking post we have to write. However, we really need to make people aware of concerning issues people have come across when walking their dogs in either Callander Park or Polmont Woods lately.”

The post continued: “We have sadly had two dogs collapse, become lethargic, seize, and sadly passed away after walks at Polmont Woods. We believe that there is someone possibly putting things in this area that are poisonous.

“Last week, we had an emergency case after an owner who was walking her dog at Callander Park noticed someone giving her dog some treats, then noticed a bright green capsule handed to her dog, which he ate.

Dog walkers have been advised to take care in Callendar Park and Polmont Woods. Picture: Michael Gillen/NationalWorld | National World

“We then had to make this dog sick to bring this up. We have this in a container and we are potentially going to get this tested to see what this could be.

“The scary thought is, if this owner hadn’t noticed, this could have been a different story and he might not have been so lucky.

“If there are any signs of them possibly eating anything, contact your vets straight away. And if possible, keep your dog on a lead in these areas just as a safety precaution.”

