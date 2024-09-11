Smoking around your dog is a big no-no. | Canva/Getty Images

An expert has revealed small mistakes by dog owners that can cut years off their furry friend’s life.

As pet owners become increasingly aware of the importance of proper care, many take steps to ensure their dogs live long, healthy lives.

In fact, studies show that regular veterinary visits have increased by 15 per cent in the past decade, and pet owners are spending more on premium foods and preventive care than ever before.

Despite these efforts, some seemingly minor habits could be doing more harm than good.

Angelo Sorbello, an animal wellness expert and the CEO of animal supplement specialist Pet Sprint, has shared five lesser-known owner habits that might be shortening a dog’s life and how to make simple changes for a healthier future.

Smoking Around Your Dog

Though this may not come as a surprise to some, smokers should be aware that secondhand smoke is just as harmful to dogs as it is to humans. The potential harm is significant, as exposure can trigger respiratory issues, allergies, and even cancer.

Most tobacco smoke is invisible and odourless, so you might not realise how far it spreads. It contains over 5,000 chemicals, many of which are toxic to both people and pets, and can accumulate on surfaces, clothing, and even your pet’s fur.

Smoking dog owners should consider smoking outdoors or in well-ventilated areas away from their dogs, emphasising the need for responsibility.

Exposure to Toxins

Household cleaners, pesticides, and even certain plants can be toxic to dogs if ingested or inhaled. Their inquisitive nature might make them lick or chew on harmful substances.

Research shows that both humans and dogs carry the same toxic chemicals in their bodies. While these can take decades to manifest health problems in people, their impact on pets can be seen within just a few years. So toxins damaging to the owner are also damaging for the dog.

Not Socialising Your Dog

The importance of socialisation cannot be overstated, as a lack of it can lead to anxiety, fear, and aggressive behaviour, which may shorten a dog’s life. In a study into the effects of delayed socialisation on dogs, only 30 per cent of those who had been isolated for three or more weeks as a puppy could be successfully trained as guide dogs, compared to 90 per cent who had led a regular social life.

Start exposing your puppy to new people, environments, and other animals early. Puppies socialising between six and eight weeks respond to human beings much better as adults than puppies that socialise after that time.

Overlooking Mental Stimulation

Studies show that dog personality changes with age, and unfortunately, owners end up engaging less, leading to further reduced activity and dogs becoming less trainable and excitable. Providing metal stimulation elongates the dog’s lifespan and enables continued enjoyment.

Boredom can cause severe anxiety, destructive behaviour, and even cognitive decline. Regularly engaging dogs with puzzle toys, training sessions, and new experiences keeps their mind sharp and prevents many behavioural issues.

Allowing Excessive Jumping

Jumping off furniture or from high places might seem like harmless fun, but it can cause long-term damage to a dog’s joints, especially in breeds prone to hip dysplasia.

According to research, small dogs like Yorkies, Chihuahuas, and Pomeranians leaping off furniture two to five times their height, is equivalent to a human jumping off a wall three times their height. That’s a lot of repetitive strain.

Train your dog to avoid high jumps and also use pet ramps or stairs whenever possible to avoid unnecessary stress on its bones. Stay alert to small changes in your dog’s behaviour, like increased sleepiness or reluctance to exercise. These might indicate underlying health issues, and timely intervention can go a long way in preserving good health. And, always consult your vet if you notice even the smallest changes,” stresses Angelo Sorbello.