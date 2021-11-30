As of September 30 more than 125,500 people were waiting to be seen for eight key diagnostic tests, an increase of over 10,000 since the end of June.

This figure is 22 per cent higher than it was on the same date in 2020, and 42 per cent higher than it was in the year before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The tests, many of which are used to diagnose cancer, include endoscopy, colonoscopy, CT and MRI scans.

“The number of people waiting too long for a test to determine whether they have cancer is deeply worrying,” said David Ferguson, public affairs manager for Cancer Research UK in Scotland.

“Without action, it could take years to clear the backlog caused by the pandemic. And we’re very concerned that, for some patients, delays to diagnosis and starting treatment could make it more difficult to treat their cancer. This is a completely unacceptable situation.

“Substantial staff shortages, which existed before the pandemic, are at the heart of these delays. NHS winter pressures will only make the situation worse. This must be addressed urgently.”

Scottish Labour said the new figures showed the NHS is facing a “deepening crisis”, while Scottish Conservative MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane labelled them “hugely concerning and unacceptable”.

Mr Ferguson added: “We need a detailed plan from the Scottish Government to ensure we have enough staff to test and diagnose cancer. Funding to deliver the right equipment and improved ways of working is also crucial. The Scottish Budget must deliver the investment needed to meet these challenges, reduce diagnostic waiting times and save more lives.”

Some 42 per cent of those waiting have been doing so for more than six weeks, compared to 19 per cent in the year to March 2020.

Waiting times vary between health boards, with just three per cent waiting more than six weeks for endoscopy tests at NHS Dumfries and Galloway compared to 72 per cent at NHS Lothian.

For radiology tests, ten per cent waited more than six weeks at NHS Forth Valley, while 53 per cent did so in NHS Lanarkshire.

