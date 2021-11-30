Covid Scotland: No increase in cancer deaths because of pandemic, report finds

According to new analysis of the impact of the pandemic on cancer outcomes by Public Health Scotland, the number of cancer deaths in 2020 was in line with expected and long-term trends.

Some 16,184 people died of cancer in Scotland in 2020, excluding non-melanoma skin cancers.

While the number of cancer deaths has increased in the last decade, the risk of dying from cancer has fallen by 11 per cent.

Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

This is due to an ageing population, PHS said, as older people are more likely to develop cancer.

The report also found little impact on the difference between cancer mortality rates in the most and least deprived areas.

In 2020 the mortality rate for all cancers combined was 74 per cent higher in the most deprived areas compared to the least deprived, while in 2016-2019 on average this was 79 per cent higher.

The report states: “When combined age-adjusted rates for 2016-2019 are compared against 2020 rates it can be seen that, while there is still a deprivation effect on mortality rates across quintiles, there is no noticeable effect on the socio-economic distribution of mortality rates in 2020 compared with 2016-2019…. it would appear, initially at least, that inequalities in overall cancer mortality did not change significantly in the first year of the pandemic.”

The effect of the pandemic on cancer mortality is complex, the report notes, and may not appear immediately.

"Covid-19 has had a wide impact on cancer in Scotland since it led to widespread disruption from the end of March 2020,” it stats.

"Some parts of this are better understood than others. For example, cancer screening programmes were paused and urgent referrals for suspected cancer fell substantially.

"The effects on patients being less likely to seek help, delays in investigations and treatment, or changes in usual treatment, are less clear.

While interpretation of cancer mortality statistics should always be within the context of long term trends, these statistics provide an opportunity for cancer mortality to be considered within the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

