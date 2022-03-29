Over 30 Scots died or were harmed last week as a result of delays, the college estimated.

It comes as the number of people in hospital with Covid reached a record high for the seventh time in nine days, at 2,383.

Just 66 per cent of people visiting A&E in the week to March 20 were admitted, transferred or discharged within the Scottish Government target of four hours, according to figures from Public Health Scotland.

Picture:Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

This is the lowest figure since records began in February 2015, while the highest number of people ever recorded waited over four, eight and 12 hours.

Some 1,015 people waited over 12 hours, the first time the figure has reached above 1,000, and a 34 per cent increase on the next-highest figure, recorded the previous week.

Last week also saw the worst performance ever recorded for a single hospital, as the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow achieved the four hour target in just 40 per cent of cases.

Dr John Thomson, Vice President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine Scotland, said the Scottish Government must stop relying on the “goodwill and adrenaline” of staff, and understand the harm coming to patients.

“Data show that there is one excess death for every 82 patients delayed for more than six hours,” he said.

"This week 2,615 patients were delayed by eight hours or more, from this we can estimate that over 30 patients in this week alone could have come to associated harm or death as a result of their delay to admission.”

He added: “The significance of this appalling harm must not go unnoticed and must be met immediately with effective and meaningful action.

"The Scottish Government must understand the severity and extent of harm befalling our patients, and see that existing staff facing moral injury, going above and beyond, running on goodwill and adrenaline is not reasonable or acceptable.

"This can no longer be the sole answer to the biggest patient safety crisis in Emergency Care for a generation. This must not continue.”

It comes as health boards face the worst conditions they have ever seen, amid record numbers of patients in hospital with Covid, increased demand for services, and continued staffing shortages exacerbated by Covid-related absence.

Scottish health spokesperson Dr Sandesh Gulhane labelled the most recent A&E figures “atrocious” and added that they ought to “shame” the government.

Liberal democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the health secretary and First Minister have “lost control” of the situation.

Scottish Labour said the government is “risking lives” with continued delays.

In response to the figures, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "I noted at the time that the week ending 20th March was shaping up to be most difficult our health service has ever faced.

"The unprecedented impact of the pandemic is continuing to take its toll on our NHS and these latest figures continue to underline the extent of the pressure on services.

"We are currently seeing record high levels of Covid transmission and more people in our hospitals with Covid than at any time during the pandemic and this rise in recent weeks has inevitably had an impact on services like A&E.”

