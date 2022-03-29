Some 2,383 people were reported in hospital with Covid on Tuesday, an increase of 23 on the day before.

It is the seventh time in nine days a new record has been set, after a slight fall over the weekend.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 20 people were reported in intensive care with Covid, along with 39 new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Some 9,311 new cases were recorded on Tuesday, an increase on the 7,479 the previous day.

It comes as Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments in Scotland recorded the worst waiting times performance since records began in 2015.

Just 66 per cent of people visiting A&E in the week to March 20 were admitted, transferred or discharged within the Scottish Government target of four hours, according to figures from Public Health Scotland.

So far 4,353,178 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,092,407 have received their second dose, and have 3,450,121 received a third dose or booster.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.