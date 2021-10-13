Some 27 per cent of ICU patients admitted after May 18 were under 40, compared to just eight per cent in the first and second waves.

The report, compiled by the Scottish Intensive Care Society Audit Group (SICSAG) and published by Public Health Scotland, also showed that 67 pregnant or recently pregnant women were admitted to ICUs or high dependency units after testing positive for Covid-19.

Of these, two thirds were admitted in the third wave. None of the women had received both Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Since May 18, unvaccinated people have been around six times more likely to be admitted to intensive care than those who have had both vaccine doses.

In this time period there were 2.2 ICU admissions per week per 100,000 unvaccinated people, compared to 0.4 per week in those with two doses.

The SICSAG report also includes results of a survey conducted on September 23, which found almost two thirds (61 per cent) of ICUs in Scotland were unable to maintain recommended staffing levels with ICU-trained staff, instead needing to rely on staff from other areas.

Devi Sridhar, professor of public health at Edinburgh University, said the report showed the idea that Covid-19 only affects older people to be false.

She wrote on Twitter: “The narrative that those under 50 are not affected by Covid clearly not true. Shame the ‘shield the vulnerable & infect the rest’ crowd got so much airtime in the U.K. in 2020. Main route to protection should be through vaccination.”

In the period from March 2020 to September 19, 2021, some 2,389 patients with were admitted to ICUs in Scotland after a positive PCR test for Covid-19.

Of these, 539 were admitted in the third wave.

Mortality has been lower in the third wave, at 26 per cent compared to 37 per cent in waves one and two.

Mortality has also been lower in the 351 patients admitted to high dependency units in the third wave.

