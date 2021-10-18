Covid Scotland: NHS Grampian becomes third health board to request help from the army

It comes after the Scottish Government announced last week that NHS Borders and NHS Lanarkshire had both been granted military help, with a total of 86 personnel deployed at least until November 10.

It is the first time the military will be used to support acute care in NHS Scotland.

Dr Lewis Morrison, Chair of BMA Scotland, said the move “emphasises the seriousness and scale of the pressures on NHS services and frontline healthcare staff”, adding that things are “on a knife edge in the areas where this is happening.”

Members of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guard set up a Covid vaccination centre in Glasgow in January. The request to NHS Borders and Lanarkshire will be the first time soldiers are brought in to help with acute care. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

NHS Grampian confirmed on Monday that the health board has also asked for assistance, and is waiting to hear the outcome of this request.

Head of health intelligence, Jilly Evans, previously said the health board would “welcome” such support.

Asked by the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Monday if Grampian may need the same measures as the Borders and Lanarkshire, she said: “I think we would welcome that if that were possible for us, and I think many boards will feel the same way.

"Particularly the possibility of nursing staff would be really important to us. We’d back it up and augment it with some fantastic volunteers who help us with transport situations, but having military support would be a real boost to us too.”

Health secretary Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government would look “favourably” on such requests.

Speaking to the same programme, he said: “If that request comes in to the government, then of course we would look at that favourably.

He added: “But you can imagine, the military is getting these requests from every single health board and NHS Trust across the entire United Kingdom.

“So no doubt they are also stretched. But certainly, if a health board makes an approach to the government then we will certainly look to make an approach to the military for assistance.”

The 86 troops deployed to NHS Borders and NHS Lanarkshire will join the 114 soldiers who have been working with the Scottish Ambulance Service since September, and the 111 general duties troops who have been helping with Covid testing.

The Ministry of Defence has been approached for comment.

