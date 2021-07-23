The new measures apply to those working in healthcare, transport and food supply, as well as other areas of critical infrastructure.

Exemptions will only be given on a temporary basis, only for as long as there is an “immediate risk” to the business or service, and must be applied for through the Scottish Government website.

Staff must also voluntarily agree to self-isolate.

The measure covers those who have been fully vaccinated, and who had their second dose at least two weeks previously.

It comes ahead of a planned move to allow all fully vaccinated individuals exemption from self-isolation rules from August 9.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “It is essential that lifeline services and critical national infrastructure are maintained and we are implementing these changes now - ahead of possible changes to self-isolation rules for close contacts that may apply more generally in future - to ensure staff shortages do not put key services at risk.

“We have seen significant staff shortages in a small number of organisations in recent days and we have worked with them to protect services. Applications for exemptions are being considered from today and we will consider applications as they come in.

“Clinical evidence tells us we can safely and effectively release some critical staff from self-isolation, with appropriate safeguards. However, this is a very limited change at this stage, to be applied on a case by case basis and only where absolutely necessary.

“We will not allow key services to be threatened by staff shortages but equally we must continue to protect public health.”

It comes as rising Covid cases across Scotland and the UK have caused staff shortages due to self-isolation.

Several health boards have warned they are under “exceptional pressure”, because of the combination of higher Covid cases, an increase in planned activities which were delayed during lockdowns, and staff self-isolating.

Empty supermarket shelves have also been seen as supply chain staff self-isolate, and hospitality groups have warned self-isolating staff are a threat to the operation of some businesses.

