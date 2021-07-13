Covid Scotland: How do level 0 rules from Jul 19 compare to elsewhere in the UK?

Mainland areas currently in levels 1 and 2 will see an easing of restrictions, but the First Minister has struck a more cautious note than Boris Johnson in England.

There will be a number of discrepancies between Scotland’s restrictions from July 19 and those south of the border, impacting both on the behaviour of individuals and on the operation of some businesses.

Wales and Northern Ireland are yet to confirm further easing of restrictions, with a review due in Wales on July 14, and in Northern Ireland on July 22.

Face masks will still be mandatory in Scotland, whereas in England this requirement will be scrapped.

Ms Sturgeon said this is likely to continue for some time to come in Scotland.

Social distancing will also remain in Scotland, with the distance changed from two metres to one metre indoors and outdoors.

In England social distancing will be removed.

There will also be no limit on how many people can meet socially, while in Scotland this will be restricted to up to 15 people from 15 households outside, and eight people from four households indoors.

The limit on formal outdoor gatherings will also be removed in England, and there will be no restriction on the number of people attending concerts, theatres, sporting events or weddings and funerals.

In Scotland up to 200 people will be allowed at weddings and funerals. This has also changed in Wales, with no limit on attendees.

Nightclubs will open in England, but not in Scotland.

Pubs and restaurants will not be limited in England, but in Scotland table groupings will be restricted to 15 people outside and 10 people from four households inside.

Children under 12 will not count towards this number.

Table service will be mandatory in Scotland, but not England.

In England office workers will be advised to gradually return to the office, while the Scottish Government has asked employers to continue to encourage working from home where possible.

The four nation approach to international travel will continue, and from July 19 travellers from Amber list countries will no longer need to quarantine for ten days, so long as they have had both vaccine doses and take a PCR test.

