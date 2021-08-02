Covid Scotland: Hospitalisations fall for second week in a row

Some 407 people were in hospital with Covid on Sunday, bringing the daily average for last week to 453.

This is a decrease on the previous week, when on average 497 people were in hospital each day, and the week before, when the figure was 523.

However, the number of people in intensive care units each day has not yet begun to fall, and remains around 60 people each day.

Just 799 new positive cases were reported on Monday, more than 200 fewer than on Sunday.

While case totals are usually lower on Mondays, this is the lowest single day figure since June 14.

It comes after figures from the Office for National Statistics published on Friday recorded a fall in Covid-19 infections in Scotland for the first time in four weeks.

Latest estimates showed one in 110 people in people in Scotland had Covid in the week to July 24, down from one in 80 the previous week.

While PHS reports depend on people opting to get tested, the ONS survey tests people at random, and so is more likely to catch asymptomatic cases who may not otherwise have been tested and may present a fuller picture of case rates.

First dose Covid vaccination hit an all-time low on Sunday, with just 1,436 first doses recorded.

Just under 90 per cent of adults in Scotland have received a first vaccine dose, including 72 per cent of 18 to 29-year-olds and 81 per cent of 30 to 39-year olds.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously stated a gateway condition for Scotland’s move beyond Level Zero Covid restrictions was the majority of over 40s having been given two vaccine doses at least two weeks previously.

As of July 26, two weeks before the planned move to Level 0, over 90 per cent of that age group had been given a second dose.

The First Minister is set to confirm on Tuesday whether or not Scotland will move beyond Level Zero Covid restrictions from August 9.

