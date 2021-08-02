It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,943.

The daily test positivity rate is 6.5 per cent, up from 5.4 per cent the previous day.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 407 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 down 15, with 60 patients in intensive care, a decrease of two.

So far, 4,012,496 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,214,801 have received their second dose.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.