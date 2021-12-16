Covid Scotland: Hospital patients 'refusing' discharge to care homes

Around 1,500 hospital beds in Scotland are filled by patients who could safely be discharged elsewhere, which causes delays and extra pressure in other areas such as A&E.

In most cases this is prevented by a lack of available facilities in community care, but Mr Yousaf said some patients have been offered a funded place in a care home but refused to take it up.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 28 patients in Edinburgh have refused to be discharged, the health secretary told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, despite being clinically safe to do so.

Resident Annie Innes, 90, talks with a healthcare worker at the Abercorn House Care Home in Hamilton.

Asked what measures have been taken to protect care homes, Mr Yousaf said they are “absolutely safe”.

It comes after a lawyer said the First Minister and former health secretary, Jeane Freeman, could face criminal charges over their role in the transfer of hospital patients to care homes at the start of the pandemic.

In the first three months of the pandemic more than 3,000 patients were discharged from hospitals to care homes without being tested for Covid-19, in a bid to free up hospital beds.

Later reports confirmed at least 100 of these patients had tested positive for Covid-19, with no subsequent negative test.

Mr Yousaf said measures to increase discharges are not keeping up with demand.

He said: “Even before this new variant, we knew that there would be extreme challenges for our NHS during the winter.

“That's why I announced £300 million, and the bulk of that money actually was for social care, so that we can get those 1500-odd people who are in our hospitals and are safe to be discharged, to get them out of hospitals and get them into community settings.

“That is happening at pace, but the trouble is the demand is still coming through the front door.”

He added: “If I was to make one appeal to the public, it’s that you can help us with this.

“What I mean by that is when I was talking to Edinburgh city council yesterday they were telling me that there were 28 people and families who refuse to be discharged.

“They were clinically safe to be discharged, a care home space had been found for them, and we were paying for that.”

There are “safe testing and clinical pathways for people to go into care homes”, Mr Yousaf said.

“Care homes, we know, are absolutely safe. If there is an outbreak in a care home you will not be transferred to it, of course you won’t be,” he said.

Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership has been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.