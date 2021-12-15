Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon and Jeane Freeman could face criminal charges over care home transfers, lawyer says

At least 1,300 elderly hospital patients were sent to care homes without being tested for Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic, a decision the First Minister and Ms Freeman have both admitted was a “mistake”.

With the announcement of a public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a lawyer representing some families whose relatives died in care homes has said it is “entirely feasible” the pair could be charged over their role.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Solicitor Advocate Professor Peter Watson expressed concern over an apparent failure to introduce appropriate protections against infection in care homes following the outbreak of Covid-19, with 3,292 deaths in care recorded between March and April 8, 2020.

The Scottish Government has announced a public inquiry that will cover 12 separate areas, including pre-pandemic planning, the decision to enter lockdown, the supply and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) and how coronavirus was dealt with within care homes.

In Holyrood on Tuesday, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said Lady Poole, a senator of the College of Justice of Scotland, is to chair the inquiry into the handling of the pandemic.

Responding to the news, Prof Watson of PBW Law said: “On behalf of the families who lost loved ones in care homes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, we welcome the announcement that there will be an inquiry led by Lady Poole.

“The crucial aspect of this inquiry is the fact that the Lord Advocate has the power to determine if any crimes have been committed.

“The instruction to transfer patients from hospitals back into care homes without any risk assessment, testing, or understanding of the consequences will be an area of particular concern to bereaved families.

“The First Minister and former Cabinet secretary for health have previously admitted that mistakes were made. It is entirely feasible that criminal charges may be brought.

“We have reported our concerns in the past and will continue to press the Crown for answers.”

Prof Watson has previously been involved in the inquiry into the death of rally driver Colin McRae, the Piper Alpha oil disaster, and represented the families of 16 pupils in the Dunblane Primary School massacre.