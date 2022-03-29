Just 66 per cent of people visiting A&E in the week to March 20 were admitted, transferred or discharged within the Scottish Government target of four hours, the lowest figure since records began in February 2015 and a drop of two percentage points on the previous week.

The highest number of people ever recorded waited over four, eight and 12 hours.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 8,610 people waited over four hours, while 2,615 waited more than eight, and 1,015 waited longer than 12 hours.

Picture:Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

This is the first time over 1,000 people have waited at A&E departments across Scotland for more than 12 hours, as the next-highest figure, recorded the previous week, was 747.

It comes as health boards face the worst conditions they have ever seen, amid record numbers of patients in hospital with Covid, increased demand for services, and continued staffing shortages exacerbated by Covid-related absence.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) has said 240 Scots have died already this year as a result of delays at A&E.

Dr John Thomson, vice-president of the RCEM in Scotland, said “unacceptable and avoidable” harm is coming to patients in Scotland.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.