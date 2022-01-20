Covid Scotland: Care home isolation requirements eased

People moving from hospitals to care homes will no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days, providing they have no symptoms and produce a negative PCR test result in the 48 hours before the move.

They must also not have come into contact with any Covid positive cases in the previous 14 days.

Care home residents who visit hospital overnight will not need to take a PCR test, so long as there is no suspicion they may have Covid.

Isolation periods in care homes have been changed.

The isolation period for care home residents who test positive for the virus, or who are contacts of positive cases, has been cut from 14 to ten days.

For the general public the period is seven days for those who have Covid, providing they test negative on days six and seven. There is no self-isolation requirement for fully vaccinated members of the public who are contacts of positive cases – they are instead asked to take a daily test for seven days.

Social care minister Kevin Stewart said: “We know isolating for longer time periods can be distressing and harmful for care home residents and for their loved ones. Reducing the length of time care home residents have to isolate if they catch Covid, or are identified as close contacts, reflects the ongoing risks facing people who live communally, in a homely environment with other care home residents, many of whom have long-term conditions.

“It is also crucial that care homes continue to support indoor visiting. Yesterday the First Minister advised the lifting of guidance limiting the number of households meeting indoors. However, she stressed that it would be sensible for people to remain cautious in their social interactions for the time being.

“We therefore recommend that there should be no set limits to the number of households visiting each resident. Care homes will determine group sizes and numbers taking into account the size of the visiting area and other factors.

“As before there should be no restrictions placed on frequency and duration of visiting, which will guided by care home arrangements and circumstances.”

