Covid Scotland: Campaigners call for more restrictions to prevent virus spread

The Zero Covid campaign group has organised a “public hearing” event next month, which will see representatives from unions and other campaign groups speak, as well as teachers, NHS staff and public health experts.

“We have waited too long for a public inquiry,” organisers said.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"People with lived experience of the pandemic are coming together to set the record straight.”

Graham Checkley, one of the Zero Covid campaign organisers.

They want to see the Scottish Government get Covid-19 “back under control”, with a tightening of restrictions to bring case numbers down.

The Real Covid – Let the People Speak will take place over Zoom on September 4.

Organisers said attendees will include Professor Andrew Watterson, public health expert at Stirling University, representatives from the Unison and GMB unions, two accident-and-emergency healthcare workers, a dentist, a teacher, and representatives from Long Covid Scotland and the Hazards campaign.

Graham Checkley, one of the campaign organisers, said: “The public hearing is to try and get folk together to get their voices heard in public, and also to try and help build a bit more of a grassroots campaign so that these voices won't be forgotten.

“We want this to not only get things done with regards to a public inquiry, but to try and push for some significant change now.”

He added: “If you've got a very effective vaccination programme – and Scotland is going down that road – and you combine that with decent controls, then you can get everything back under control.”

The Scottish Government should review the permission granted for nightclubs to open and large events to take place, Mr Checkley said.

It should also consider localised restrictions to reduce outbreaks, as well as more monitoring of ventilation in schools and stricter rules around self-isolation.

Mr Checkley also called for more support for people with Long Covid.

Those with disabilities feel “forgotten about” during the pandemic, while support for Long Covid is “uneven” across the country, he argued.

"Some GPs have been extremely good, but others don't seem to be quite as good,” he said.

"There needs to be fairness … it can be a bit of a postcode lottery.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We have taken a cautious, measured and responsible public health approach to the easing of restrictions, guided always by the latest science and medical advice.

“We have been clear that we will set out the steps that we’re taking to establish a Covid inquiry as part of our 100 days commitments that will begin its work by the end of this year, and will set out further details shortly.

"Following the UK Government’s decision to follow us in committing to a public inquiry, we have been considering how the remit of a UK-wide inquiry might cover issues relevant to Scotland. When we have a greater sense of that remit, we will make a judgment on the extent to which a UK-wide four nations inquiry will cover Scottish-specific issues.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.