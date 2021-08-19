Covid Scotland: Largest daily number of coronavirus cases since the start of July as over 3,000 reported

Scotland has recorded the fifth highest daily total of positive Covid cases as over 3,000 reported.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 2:55 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

3,367 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in the last 24 hours from Scotland.

This is 9% of the 39,660 tests that reported results.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Read More

Read More
Denis Law: Scotland and Manchester United legend reveals battle with dementia

There are 317 people in hospital recently confirmed with Covid, and 33 people in intensive care.

Seven people have died after testing positive.

4,068,806 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,512,673 have received their second dose.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Largest daily number of coronavirus cases since the start of July as over 3,000 reported

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.