More than 30 'emergency' Covid-19 measures could become permanent in Scotland

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has announced a consultation into the extension of Covid-19 emergency powers.

Announcing a consultation on the possibility of some “beneficial temporary measures” with the emergency powers granted to the Scottish Government during the Covid-19 pandemic, deputy first minister John Swinney said “innovative, beneficial” measures could be retained.

A swathe of new legislation could be brought into law by the government with many of the measures focused on digitising public services and the courts.

The Scottish Government would also be given the power to make public health regulations, such as those used during the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing it closer in line to powers available in England and Wales.

Powers to close schools or issue new rules on how they might operate in the face of another public health emergency, such as the use of blended learning, could also become permanent.

Ministers may also make permanent to ability to release prisoners from prisoner early and the extension of the use of fiscal fines as an alternative to prosecution.

Mr Swinney said the government remains “committed” to ending the use of powers given to the government by the Coronavirus Acts which are “no longer necessary”.

The Covid recovery secretary added: “This consultation focuses on reviewing the legislative powers that have supported our response to COVID-19. We want to ensure we remove measures no longer needed in order to respond to the pandemic whilst keeping those where there is demonstrable benefit to the people of Scotland.

“This is an opportunity to maintain changes that have been welcomed by people who now don’t want to lose transformations that have been innovative, beneficial, and increased access to services.

“While the pandemic has been incredibly disruptive, its urgency has forced the public services we rely on to adapt and continue and still deliver, driving the pace of digital adoption, and in some cases more efficient ways of working.

"As we enter the recovery phase, we now have a unique opportunity to reimagine how health and social care, learning and justice services can be designed and delivered around the lives and needs of the people who use them.”

Many of the powers are minor changes, such as allowing virtual meetings and electronic document handling.

However, with the court backlog potentially taking up to 10 years to clear, the consultation also focuses on making the court process more digitally friendly.

Appearances at non-trial hearings will no longer have to be in-person and first appearances in court may happen in a ‘nationwide sheriffdom’ rather than in a local sheriff court.

The consultation also asks for views around extending powers to allow for longer statutory time limits around the length of time a prisoner can be held on remand and to allow for longer waits between court appearances as measures which could help reduce the backlog in the courts.

Housing tribunals will also see their temporary power to take all circumstances into account at eviction hearings made permanent in advance of new housing legislation being introduced to Holyrood.

The remote registration of deaths, still-births and live births could also be made a permanent option.

