Just 68 per cent of people visiting A&E in the week to March 13 were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours, according to new figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS). The Scottish Government target is 95 per cent.

It is the second-worst performance since records began in February 2015, behind only the first week of January this year, when 67 per cent was achieved.

The highest number of people since records began waited over four, eight and 12 hours.

It comes as hospitals struggle to cope with record numbers of Covid patients, alongside non-Covid care backlogs and high numbers of staff absences.

Several health boards have said they are facing the worst conditions they have ever seen.

Responding to the A&E figures, Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: "Under Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf this crisis has not only rumbled on for months with no end in sight, but the fact that we still continue to see new lows week after week truly shows the scale of the SNP's failure to get this crisis under control.

“Even before the anyone had ever heard of Covid-19 our A&E departments had been in crisis, there is no doubt that this is the end result of 15 years of SNP mismanagement, poor workforce planning and a lack of vision. Staff are exhausted and patients are being left waiting in interminable queues.”

