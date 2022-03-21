Some 2,128 people were reported in hospital with Covid on Monday, breaking the previous record of 2,053 set in January 2022.

Several health boards have said they are facing higher pressure than at any other point during the pandemic, due to high numbers of Covid patients, delayed discharges, and high rates of staff absence.

It comes as all legal Covid restrictions apart from the wearing of face coverings were eased in Scotland from Monday.

Businesses such as bars and restaurants are no longer required to retain customer contact details, and the legal requirement for businesses, places of worship and others to “take reasonably practicable measures” has also ended.

Infection levels in Scotland are believed to be at a record high.

One in 14 people had the virus in the week to March 12, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) infection survey, the highest infection level since the survey began in Autumn 2020.

A total of 376,300 were thought to be infected, up from 299,900, or one in 18, the previous week.

Some 9,533 new cases were reported on Monday, while no new deaths were reported, noting that register offices are usually closed at weekends.

James Naismith, Professor of Structural Biology at Oxford University, said in response to the ONS survey that the prevalence of Covid in Scotland is “quite remarkable”, and testament to the infectivity of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.

He added that he expects “almost everyone susceptible” in the UK will be infected, and differences between protection measures in Scotland and England are “meaningless”.

