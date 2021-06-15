Covid Scotland: A&E patient numbers highest since before coronavirus pandemic started

Scotland’s A&E numbers are at their highest for almost two years.

The first week in June saw 28,493 Scots attend an A&E department, the most since the final week of September 2019 and significantly above the previous week’s 26,115.

Of those, 83.8.% were seen and admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours – below the Scottish Government target of 95%.

The figures, published by Public Health Scotland, also show 480 patients spent more than eight hours waiting at an A&E department, while a further 115 patients waited longer than 12 hours.

In the first month of the pandemic, A&E patient numbers plummeted to a record low of 11,059.

Attendances gradually increased to a summer high of 24,050 in mid-August, before dropping back below 16,000 in January during the second wave of Covid-19 when restrictions were at their strictest.

But since the end of January, A&E attendances have increased in all but four weeks.

