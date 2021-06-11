Covid Scotland: Row over Public Health Scotland 'shielding ministers' sign of 'control freakery' from SNP

The Times reported details of a “communications framework” held by Public Health Scotland wherein the agency had to score their publications to decide whether the research criticised the Scottish Government’s policies.

PHS led the investigation into potential links between patients being discharged into care homes without Covid-19 tests and deaths from the disease.

Nicola Sturgeon claimed the report showed “no statistical evidence” that discharges from hospital cause outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes, but following an intervention by the Office for Statistics Regulation, a new report was drafted stating the link could not be ruled out.

Reacting, Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson and deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the “communications framework” was an example of the “control freakery” at the top of the SNP.

She said: “Scots believed PHS was an independent voice subjecting life or death decisions during the pandemic to serious scrutiny. But these reports raise serious questions about a conflict of interest that need to be resolved.

“It is just another example of the micromanagement and control freakery which defines the SNP.

“Public agencies don’t exist to protect the reputation of ministers and a competent government has nothing to fear from honest accountability.

“On vital matters of public health, Scotland deserve answers, not nationalist spin.”

The document, uncovered through freedom of information regulation, states that PHS must manage “risk” when communicating the detail of research with the press and the public.

It states: “Risk management in relation to communications will primarily relate to reducing the potential impact of the risk on the reputation and credibility of the organisations, which may also impact the wider NHS and local authorities.”

A “very high/severe” risk would, The Times reported, cause “sustained or widespread criticism of the Scottish government” and “ministers being pressed to make a statement to parliament”.

Potential headline news or that which created public criticism for at least a week was also considered high risk.

Commenting, the Scottish Conservative health spokesperson Annie Wells said the findings raise questions around how “close the relationship had become between health officials and the Scottish Government.”

She said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have seen SNP ministers fail to be transparent about the mistakes they have made.

“[PHS] must be upfront about any engagement they had with the government and whether any risk assessments were carried out to avoid ministers being more heavily criticised in the report.”

Responding, a spokesperson for PHS said: “The Office for Statistics Regulation regulates the production of official statistics, and this includes the work of PHS.

"This included the production of the Hospital Discharges to Care Homes Report, which was produced independently by PHS in partnership with the universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“PHS discharges its duties with integrity and is committed to work that is both open and transparent.

"A risk assessment for all publications is undertaken to inform supporting communications and for the awareness of our sponsors, the Scottish Government and COSLA.

"It does not change the substance, content or independence of those producing publications.”

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.

