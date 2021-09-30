The news comes as the app will be needed to enter some events and venues, such as nightclubs, from October 1 in Scotland as the Scottish Government roll out the vaccine passport requirements.

The app will allow users to display proof of their covid vaccine status as it will contain details of the vaccine doses a person has received.

If you're under 18, you will not be asked to show your covid status to access events and venues within Scotland.

The new app can also be used for international travel. If you are 12 or over, you can show your Covid Status via the app when travelling abroad.

Venues that can ask you to show your Covid status in Scotland are late night venues, live indoor events with over 500 unseated people in the audience, live outdoor events with over 4,000 people in the audience and all events with over 10,000 people in the audience.

The Scottish Government recently outlined that a ‘late night venue’ means it is open between midnight and 5.00am, serves alcohol after midnight, provides live or recorded music for dancing and has a designated space that is used for dancing.

The Scottish Government has announced that the NHS Scotland Covid status app is now available to download (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images).

To download the app, people can access the NHS Inform Scotland Covid Status App site here.

The app is also available on the Apple Store.

You can also download or request a copy of your vaccination status online or by phoning the COVID Status Helpline on 0808 196 8565.

