Who is eligible for a Covid booster vaccine in Scotland? How to book your booster jab and who can get one

Who can get a Covid booster vaccine in Scotland? Everything to know about the booster jab - and how do I get one?

With Scotland reporting more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday 14 November, there are plenty of signs that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over.

More than 90% of over 12-year-olds in Scotland have now received their first dose of a Covid vaccine and 82.1% had received their second dose as of 14 November.

But with the Delta variant still driving Covid-19 transmission among the UK population and around the world, booster vaccinations have emerged as an important way to deliver extra protection for those particularly vulnerable to catching coronavirus.

1,183,769 people have now received their booster jab in Scotland so far as the Scottish Government continues to roll out its booster vaccination programme.

But who is eligible for a Covid booster vaccine? And how can you book a booster jab in Scotland?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is the Covid booster vaccine?

Announced in mid September, the coronavirus booster vaccine programme in Scotland seeks to deliver added protection for citizens who might have experienced reduced immunity to Covid-19 and its dominant Delta variant strain.

But it is also being rolled out to reduce the strain of the ‘pingdemic’ on the availability and safety of staff in frontline industries such as healthcare.

Scotland’s booster programme officially began on 21 September, with the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stating that the decision to offer extra vaccine doses to some members of the population came following advice from the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The JCVI said that the supply of booster doses were vital in keeping more vulnerable people in society safer and protected from coronavirus before the winter sets in.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs: “The booster programme is intended to prolong the protection that vaccines provide against severe COVID illness.

“It will run alongside our biggest ever flu vaccine programme – since both of these programmes are important for individual and public health.

"Wherever possible, eligible people will be offered COVID and flu vaccines together.”

What type of vaccine is the Covid booster jab?

If you are eligible for a booster vaccine, you will most likely receive either a Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

AstraZeneca will only be offered as a booster for those who cannot have Pfizer or Moderna jabs for medical reasons.

You can receive a booster dose from at least six months after you received your second Covid jab and will help reduce the risk of you needing to go to hospital due to coronavirus this winter.

If you're eligible, your flu and coronavirus booster vaccines will be given at the same time – one in each arm.

Who can get a Covid booster vaccine in Scotland?

The Covid booster vaccine is being offered predominantly to those over the age of 50 in Scotland, with elderly citizens at an enhanced risk of catching Covid alongside more common illnesses like the flue this winter.

It’s estimated that there are 7.9 million eligible for the booster jab in the UK.

Booster vaccine doses in Scotland are being offered to the following groups:

- those living in residential care homes for older adults

- frontline health and social care workers

- all adults aged 50 years or over

- adults aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that mean they are at risk of developing severe or long covid

- adult carers (aged 16 or over)

- household contacts (aged 16 or over) of immunosuppressed individuals

How do I book my Covid booster jab?

Those over the age of 70 or deemed particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 will be invited to receive a Covid booster vaccine by letter or being contacted by their GP.

Health workers and frontline social care staff are able to book their Covid booster jab online on the NHS Inform website.

Care home residents will receive a Covid and flu booster vaccine at the same time in their care homes, with any staff unable to get a booster vaccination on site able to book a slot for their online through NHS Inform.

People who are aged 50 and over, a carer or over the age of 16 and living with someone who is immunosuppressed can now book an appointment for their coronavirus booster and flu jab online.

This will take place through NHS Inform’s online portal, with anyone who doesn’t book online set to receive an invitation by post.

Appointments will be available for dates running from late November through December, as vaccinations for earlier priority groups are being completed this month.

Anyone in those earlier groups who has missed their appointment for whatever reason can also use the portal to book their vaccinations.

Those wishing to book their Covid booster jab through the online NHS Inform portal, located at https://www.nhsinform.scot/vaccinebooking, will need their vaccination username provided on any previous appointment letter.

If this is not readily available, you can find or reset your NHS Inform username at NHS Inform's recover username webpage.

And anyone without online access can book an appointment through the national helpline on 0800 030 8013.

People who live within NHS Western Isles, NHS Shetland or NHS Orkney will not need to use the online portal as they will receive an appointment through the post.

Some areas of NHS Highland are piloting use of the online portal and anyone in the Inverness area is advised to check information on the health board's website, while others will be sent an appointment letter.

To find out more about who can receive a Covid booster vaccine and how to book your booster jab, go to https://www.nhsinform.scot/covid-19-vaccine/the-vaccines/coronavirus-covid-19-booster-vaccination.

Additional reporting by PA

