Nicola Sturgeon Omicron briefing: Full breakdown of Omicron cases in each Scottish health board following the First Minister's annoucement

Covid Scotland: How many Omicron cases in Scotland? Full breakdown according to health board following Nicola Sturgeon announcing guidance on household mixing

Here is a breakdown of the number of Omicron cases in Scotland by each health board area as the total number of cases rises to 296.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 2:36 pm

This list covers all 14 Scottish health boards and includes the total number of Omicron cases detected so far in each, as well as the number each area has risen by in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday the total figure in Scotland was sitting at 186, and today it has risen by 110 to 296.

Nicola Sturgeon announced new guidance in Parliament on Tuesday asking that people limit socialising to just three households ahead of Christmas.

Here is the latest breakdown of the Omicron variant in Scotland.

1. Greater Glasgow and Clyde

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has recorded 133 Omicron cases to date. This is 52 more than the figure reported on Monday.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Lanarkshire

NHS Lanarkshire has recorded the second highest number of Omicron cases of any health board in Scotland. 79 cases have been recorded in total, an increase of 29 from yesterday.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Lothian

NHS Lothian has recorded another 13 Omicron cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number in the Lothians to 26 as of December 14.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Forth Valley

NHS Forth Valley is next on the list having recorded 20 Omicron cases so far. This is four more than the figure reported on Monday.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
ScotlandOmicronNicola SturgeonParliament
Next Page
Page 1 of 4