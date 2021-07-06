Despite a rapid increase in coronavirus vaccinations across Scotland, with the Scottish Government now reporting that over three and a half million people in the country have now received their first dose, cases are also continuing to climb.

Monday June 28 saw a new record of 3,285 positive coronavirus cases reported by the Scottish Government, breaking the record number set on Wednesday June 23 of 2,969.

With many of the restrictions across the country now eased, apart from some travel restrictions placed on journeys between Scotland and parts of England, the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has used many of her coronavirus briefings to encourage Scots to get tested regularly – especially before and after travelling or socialising indoors.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to get a Covid test, what a lateral flow test is and when you need to self-isolate to prevent the spread.

Where can I get a Covid-19 test in Scotland?

If you notice coronavirus symptoms such as a new, continuous cough, high temperature or fever and a loss of, or change in, taste or smell, you should book a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within the first three days of your symptoms appearing.

Public Health Scotland say that you should also get tested if you have been asked to by a health protection team or to confirm a positive result, have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus or informed by Test and Protect or the Protect Scotland app that you have been identified as a close contact.

You can order a free PCR home testing kit and find out more by visiting https://www.nhsinform.scot/testandprotect.

If you wish to attend a drive through testing centre instead, those operating under the UK Government’s testing programme are:

Aberdeen Airport Cumbernauld – Broadwood Stadium Dundee – Dudhope Castle Edinburgh Airport Glasgow Airport Glenrothes - Bankhead Park Inverness - University of the Highlands and Islands campus Prestwick Airport

There are also a wide range of walk-in testing sites, small scale testing sites and mobile testing sites across Scotland, which you can find out more about by visiting the Scottish Government website here.

If you do not have any symptoms, you should instead take a rapid lateral flow test which can be used twice a week to check that you have not contracted coronavirus and are symptomless.

These can likewise be ordered as home-testing kits or booked at local centres.

What is a lateral flow test?

While a PCR test is typically used by those who have coronavirus symptoms such as a new, continuous cough, fever or high temperature and loss of taste or smell, lateral flow tests are supplied in home kits for those who do not show symptoms.

These are rapid tests which can help those mixing with other households, socialising indoors or working with members of the public to check that they are not passing on coronavirus without having symptoms.

According to the NHS, around one in three people infect others with covid-19 after being symptomless, so doing a lateral flow test twice a week every three to four days can help you to keep yourself and others safe by not unknowingly passing it coronavirus on to others.

After rubbing its long cotton swab over your tonsils and inside your nose, you should receive rapid results in 30 minutes.

If you order a rapid lateral flow test at home, you will receive a pack of seven tests and need to report your results online or on the phone, self-isolate and do a PCR test to confirm your positive lateral flow result.

When do I need to self-isolate?

NHS Scotland have said that anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms should self-isolate immediately to stop the spread of the virus and get tested as soon as possible.

Unlike social distancing or shielding, self-isolating means you should not leave your home if you have, or could have, caught covid-19.

Those who live in the same household as someone who has symptoms should also isolate immediately.

If the person with symptoms receives a negative test, and has not been told they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive, they and the rest of their household no longer need to self-isolate.

But if you receive a positive test result, you will be asked to self-isolate by staying at home and as physically separate from others as possible for 10 days.

This is to ensure you do not return to social mixing before the virus’ incubation period is over.

For more information about financial and emotional support available to you during self-isolation, visit the Scottish Government’s support page here.

