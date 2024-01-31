UK Covid Inquiry: Official X account following anti-SNP profile 'DownWithTheSNP' was an 'error'
The UK Covid Inquiry team has admitted to an error after it was revealed one of its official social media accounts was following an anti-SNP profile.
It emerged midway through Nicola Sturgeon’s evidence in the inquiry’s morning session on Wednesday the UK Covid Inquiry's X account was following just one other account – an anti-SNP profile called 'DownWithTheSNP'.
The Scotsman was told this had been done in error and the account had since been unfollowed.
A spokesperson for the inquiry said: "The UK Covid-19 Inquiry is independent, apolitical and only reaches conclusions once all the evidence has been thoroughly examined.
"The inquiry's @covidinquiryuk X account follows no other accounts – any prior follows were in error.”
Ms Sturgeon is continuing to be grilled by Jamie Dawson KC at the inquiry. The former first minister has admitted under questioning that she deleted her WhatsApp messages, but that she was not “particularly conscious” of WhatsApp groups where officials were exchanging information.
