The UK Covid Inquiry team has admitted to an error after it was revealed one of its official social media accounts was following an anti-SNP profile.

It emerged midway through Nicola Sturgeon’s evidence in the inquiry’s morning session on Wednesday the UK Covid Inquiry's X account was following just one other account – an anti-SNP profile called 'DownWithTheSNP'.

The Scotsman was told this had been done in error and the account had since been unfollowed.

A spokesperson for the inquiry said: "The UK Covid-19 Inquiry is independent, apolitical and only reaches conclusions once all the evidence has been thoroughly examined.

"The inquiry's @covidinquiryuk X account follows no other accounts – any prior follows were in error.”