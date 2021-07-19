'Toxic' working conditions for Test and Protect staff, warns Labour

Raising the concerns in a letter to the health secretary, Humza Yousaf Paul O’Kane called on the Scottish Government to hire additional staff to help deal with the increased workload and said staff were left “stressed and under pressure”.

The Scottish Labour MSP’s letter states: “There have been reports on the working conditions in NHS Test and Protect that have been described as “toxic” as staff are being overwhelmed due to the increase of infection rate and as such morale is at an all-time low.

"We know that one of the most vital components to the limiting of further spread of the virus is through the work of the staff at NHS Test and Protect. These characterisations of NHS Test and Protect as a toxic workplace are therefore deeply concerning.”

Scottish Labour has warned about a 'toxic' work environment in Test and Protect

On Sunday, 1,735 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by health boards, with a positivity rate of 9.8 per cent.

No new deaths were announced by 46 people and in intensive care and 511 are in hospital.

Almost four million people have had one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and almost three million have had both doses.

However, Test and Protect was buckling under the pressure of such high case numbers with more than 40 per cent of cases missing the World Health Organisation’s target of being contacted by contact tracers within 72 hours.

Last week the system was working better with just 6.1 per cent of all cases missing the 72 hour deadline.

The WHO states that 80 per cent of all cases should be contacted within those first three days.

Commenting, Mr O’Kane added: “Test and protect staff are working tirelessly to keep the virus under control, but the government’s failure to invest in the system has made this an impossible task.

“These are, by the government’s own admission, front line workers. The stress they are being put under as they attempt to keep us all safe is utterly unacceptable.

“The SNP must urgently increase capacity and work with staff to ensure they have the resources and the support they need.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

