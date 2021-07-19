Rev Dan Harper said the black granite obelisk erected in the grounds of Stirlingshire Crematorium acknowledged the pain, challenges and loss that people have suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is surrounded by a wild flowers, laid out in the pattern and colours of a rainbow, which was adopted as a sign of hope during the first wave of the virus last year.

The design on the stone features three thistles and was created by Poppy Lunn, 12, from Galashiels in the Scottish Borders

Rev Dan Harper, minister of Bridge of Allan Parish Church, has dedicated a new memorial.

“The middle one has a rainbow which represents the NHS and all they have done for us,” she explained.

“The other thistles on each side are protecting the NHS, just like we have tried to do.”

Poppy was inspired to enter a design competition organised by the Westerleigh Group, which owns the crematorium in Bannockburn near Stirling, after one of her friends caught Covid-19.

About 50 people attended the dedication ceremony on Saturday.

In his address, Mr Harper, minister of Bridge of Allan Parish Church, said: “Love brought us here today and this memorial honours all that was lost in the isolation of lockdown and all that was lost in events not celebrated.

“It honours all that remains lost for those still suffering and all the loved ones we have lost along the way.”

Mr Harper, 39, said the memorial offered a peaceful and tranquil tangible place to go to “mark that intangible feeling”.

The minister said Jesus talks about love being an act of service in the Bible.

“Love is spoken of in terms of putting another first, wanting and assuming the best, and more than anything else, love is the thing that endures,” he added.

Mr Harper caught Covid in March last year and still suffers from the side effects – aches and pains and fatigue – nearly 18 months later.

He is one of an estimated 385,000 people across the UK who are battling Long Covid and the number is growing.

Mr Harper, a married father of one, said: “Having Covid is horrible and living with the after effects is horrible.

“However, experiencing the love of friend and stranger is wonderful.”

The memorial stone was also dedicated by independent celebrant, Susan Chown who said a few words as did Alyn Smith, MP for Stirling.

He spoke briefly in solidarity with all those in pain and thanked everyone who has supported and cared for people suffering throughout the pandemic.

Obelisks have been installed at crematoriums owned by the Westerleigh Group across Scotland, England and Wales.

Chief Executive Officer, Roger Mclaughlan, said: “Human nature is such that, over the centuries, people have commemorated significant, life changing events by creating permanent memorials.

“We felt we needed to do something, not only to remember those who passed away but also to honour others who did so many positive and selfless acts to support people and bring their communities closer together.”

