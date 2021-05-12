People in Scotland will be able to travel to Portugal among a small number of countries from 17 May (Shutterstock)

Holidays are back on the cards for Scots after a tight ban on international leisure travel during the Covid lockdown.

The First Minister has confirmed that, from Monday (17 May), a traffic light system will be implemented to allow people to take breaks in foreign countries.

It mirrors the travel rules introduced by the UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps last week.

During her coronavirus briefing on Tuesday (11 May), Nicola Sturgeon announced that there will be a “green”, “amber” and “red list” of destinations depending on the number of coronavirus cases and the rollout of vaccines in each place.

Those travelling to destinations on the green list will not need to quarantine on their return to Scotland.

So, what is the green list, which countries are on it - and is the list different to the rest of the UK?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the green list?

Under the traffic light system, holidays abroad will be permitted in Scotland from Monday 17 May.

The green list includes the lowest restrictions for passengers coming back to Scotland from an international destination.

Significantly, people arriving from green list countries will not need to quarantine - either in a hotel or at home - but will need to take a PCR test on or before day two of arrival into Scotland.

They will also need to take a pre-departure test, as well as filling out a passenger locator form.

How is it different from the red and amber lists?

Countries on the red list have been identified as “acute risk”, and those returning from them will need to stay in a government-approved isolation hotel for 10 days

Meanwhile, the majority of countries have been placed on the amber list. This entails self-isolating at home for 10 days if you come back to Scotland from any of those destinations.

But there is the added option of paying for a private test on day five to end isolation early.

A PCR test must be taken on day two and day eight of return to Scotland from countries on both lists.

The three lists are decided based on the percentage of a country’s population that have been vaccinated, the rate of infection, whether there are variants of concern and the country’s access to reliable scientific data and genomic sequencing.

Which countries are on the green list?

There will be twelve countries on Scotland’s green list from 17 May.

This includes: Portugal, Israel, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Brunei, Iceland, Gibraltar, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands, St Helena, Tristan de Cunha and Ascension Island.

Popular tourist destinations, such as Spain, France, Greece and Turkey, are not on the initial list.

The First Minister warned that she would be “highly cautious” when it comes to adding countries to the green list due to the risk of importing new variants of Covid.

She also urged Scots to “think seriously” about whether they really need to go abroad this summer.

It is important to note that not all the green list countries are currently open to UK tourists. Entry to places like Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei and the Faroe Islands is severely restricted.

Some countries may have quarantine measures in place, too, and each country will have different rules which you should check before you book.

Is it different from the UK Government’s list?

These countries are initially the same destinations as on the UK Government’s green list for England.

Ms Sturgeon said a “consistent four nations position” had been taken on international travel, thanks to the UK Government arriving at cautious decisions when announcing plans for foreign holidays to go ahead this year.

But she added that Scotland’s list is subject to review based on the country’s specific needs.