UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the move as part of a “safety first” approach in the continued fight to reduce the spread of Covid.

He said: “It’s a difficult decision to make but we have seen two things which have caused concern.

"One is the positivity rate has nearly doubled, since the last review, in Portugal.

"The other is there is a Nepal mutation of the so-called Indian variant which has been detected and we just don’t know the potential for that to be a vaccine-defeating mutation, and simply don’t want to take the risk as we come up to June 21 and the review of the fourth stage of the unlock [in England].”

The move comes weeks after Easyjet flights to Portugal from Edinburgh and Glasgow resumed after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said travellers would have to take Covid tests but not self isolate.

However, any changes to travel restrictions from Scotland will be for the Scottish Government to confirm.

Easyjet is currently operating between Edinburgh and Lisbon, and Glasgow and Faro.

Other airlines running flights from the Scottish airports to those Portuguese destinations along with Porto and Funchal in Madeira are Ryanair, Jet2, British Airways and TUI.

Ryanair is also flying from Aberdeen and Prestwick to Faro.

Easyjet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “This shock decision to add Portugal to the amber list is a huge blow to those who are currently in Portugal and those who have booked to be reunited with loved ones, or take a well-deserved break this summer.

"With Portuguese rates similar to those in the UK, it simply isn’t justified by the science.

“And to add no more countries to the green list when most of Europe’s infection rates are on a downward trend and many places are with low infection rates below that of the UK, such as the Balearics with 33 in 100,000 and Malta with just 12 in 100,000, makes no sense.

"[This is] especially when domestic travel is allowed within the UK, despite a number of cities having infection rates 20 times greater than much of Europe.

“When this framework was put together, consumers were promised a waiting list to allow them to plan.

"Yet the [UK] Government has torn up its own rule book and ignored the science, throwing peoples’ plans into chaos, with virtually no notice or alternative options for travel from the UK.

"This decision essentially cuts the UK off from the rest of the world.

“While our European fleet is gearing up for summer as European governments open up travel for their citizens, the UK Government is making it impossible for airlines to plan while consumers are left grounded in UK.”

Aviation data firm Cirium said 119 flights were scheduled to depart from Scotland to Portugal this month, accounting for nearly 22,000 seats.

It said most 76 – were from Edinburgh, with 17 from Glasgow and 13 each from Aberdeen and Prestwick.