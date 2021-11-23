If you are just joining - here are some key points.

Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme will not be extended to cover more venues

The First Minister said her Cabinet considered widening the scheme to cover theatres, cinemas and and hospitality venues but decided this would not be “proportionate”, given its impact on businesses.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs this will remain the case for at least the next three weeks but that, from Monday, a negative lateral flow test will also allow entry.

She confirmed there will be no further changes to remaining Covid-19 regulations, such as mask-wearing and home-working.