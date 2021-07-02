All mainland health boards will offer drop-in clinics as the rollout nears the target of all Scottish adults receiving at least one dose.

Everyone aged 18 and over will be able to attend one of the walk-in centres for their first jab or – if eight weeks have passed – their second dose without needing an appointment.There will be separate queues in operation for those with a scheduled vaccination slot.

There will be separate queues in operation for those with a scheduled vaccination slot.

Vaccination buses, run by the Scottish Ambulance Service, will also be in operation around Edinburgh and Glasgow over the next two weeks, including Edinburgh’s Fort Kinnaird shopping centre on July 5 and 6 and the Grassmarket on July 7 and 8.

Another mobile vaccination unit will be outside Mecca Bingo in Glasgow Forge on July 5, at Dumbarton Football Club on July 6, the Govan Housing Association on July 7, at Partick Thistle Football Club on July 8 and in the car park of St Roch’s secondary school in Royston on July 9.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Our route out of this pandemic is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, that is why I am urging people to get jagged in July.

“The vaccination programme continues to progress at pace and, as always, I want to thank everyone involved and all those who have taken up the offer of vaccine.

“As we approach the final stages of the first Covid-19 vaccination programme we are increasing the options available for how and when you choose to be inoculated.

“You can attend one of the drop-in clinics being run in all mainland health boards or pop into a mobile unit.

“You can also rearrange the location of your appointment online if, for example, it is more convenient for you to be vaccinated closer to your work than home.”

He added: “You can find out where your nearest drop-in clinics are by visiting NHS Inform, which will direct you to the latest information from your local health board.

“All those aged 18 and over can also self-register to receive their appointment by text or email, which will be convenient for anyone who has recently moved house or is new to Scotland.

“All of the evidence says that the vaccines are working as we continue to battle the faster-transmitting Delta variant, which is now dominant, so I urge everyone to take advantage of the vaccination programme which is open to every adult in Scotland.”