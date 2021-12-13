Nicola Sturgeon Omicron briefing: First Minister to give televised address to update the nation on possible restrictions ahead of Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is going to make a televised address to the nation tomorrow after she addresses the Scottish Parliament on possible restrictions needed to tackle the Omicron variant.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 13th December 2021, 5:00 pm
Updated Monday, 13th December 2021, 5:16 pm

Ms Sturgeon is due to speak in parliament at around 2.20pm on Tuesday and will announce the decisions the government has come to regarding changes to restrictions.

She is then expected to address the nation in a televised address to share her announcement.

On Friday she warned that some “difficult” choices may be necessary ahead of Christmas to try to reduce the pressure on the NHS.

Scotland's health secretary Humza Yousaf warned on Monday morning that further Covid-19 measures are “inevitable”, as he addressed the rise in cases of the Omicron variant.

He did not go into detail on the planned measures, as he said that they were currently being worked out.

The BBC’s political editor, Glenn Campbell, tweeted that he understands Ms Sturgeon will follow in the footsteps of Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour party, and Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, who are due to respond to Boris Johnson’s vaccine booster update on Monday evening.

In her address Ms Sturgeon may discuss concerns over the vaccine's efficiency at tackling the new variant and offer any updates available on the research as well as announcing any new restrictions that will be coming into force.

On Monday it was announced that all over 30’s in Scotland would be eligible to apply for their booster vaccine as concerns grow about the highly transmissible nature of the Omicron variant.

