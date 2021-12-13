The First Minister warned on Friday that some “difficult decisions” could be made in the lead up to Christmas, and failed to rule out further restrictions in Scotland amid the growing Omicron variant cases.

The First Minister is due to address the advice and give a further update on the general Covid-19 situation in Scotland ahead of Christmas.

Here is everything you need to know about the update.

What are the latest case numbers of the Omicron variant?

The latest statistics show 38 more Omicron cases have been confirmed in Scotland, taking the total to 159.

There were 4,002 coronavirus cases in total reported in the last 24 hours, with no new deaths.

On Sunday, Scotland’s chief medical officer Gregor Smith joined his counterparts in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in recommending an increase in the UK Covid alert level from Level 3 to 4.

What is the First Minister expected to say?

It is not clear as of yet what the the First Minister will say at the briefing, but some restrictions are expected amid the new Omicron variant.

The restrictions could be around socialising this Christmas, or even impact the hospitality sector, but no decisions as of yet have been known.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on Monday however Humza Yousaf warned that further restrictions would be “inevitable”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government was “working with health boards to maximise vaccination capacity” and accelerate the vaccination programme.

He added that Scotland has the highest vaccination rate of UK nations for first, second and third doses and urged people to test regularly before socialising due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

She has previously said that she expects the variant to spread “rapidly” due to the Omicron’s transmissibility.

Ms Sturgeon may address concerns over the vaccine's efficiency at tackling the new variant and offer any updates available on the research.

It is likely she will confirm whether any new restrictions are being considered, or enforced, ahead of the festive period

She may also discuss the latest news from England that harsher restrictions are being put into place in an attempt to stop the spread of the new variant.

What time is the briefing?

The First Minister will give her update to the Scottish Parliament shortly after 2pm.

She will address MSPs who will be able to question the First Minister after the announcement.

How can I watch it?

The announcement will be broadcast on Scottish Governments Twitter feed and will be aired on the majority of news channels.

