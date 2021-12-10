The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.
It follows an announcement from Public Health Scotland saying that Scots should cancel their Christmas parties in a bid to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.
Nicola Sturgeon is due to give a Covid-19 update at lunchtime on Friday to announce what the official Scottish Government advice on the matter is.
Here are the 11 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between November 30 and December 6.
