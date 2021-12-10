She said that Scotland is potentially experiencing the fastest exponential growth of the entire entire pandemic as the Omicron variant takes hold of the country.

“The fact is, we do face a renewed and very severe challenge in the face of the new Omicron variant,” she said.

“To be blunt, because of the much greater and faster transmissibility of this new variant, we may be facing – indeed we may be starting to experience – a potential tsunami of infections.”

The briefing followed Public Health Scotland (PHS) issuing a press on Thursday evening advising people to cancel their Christmas party plans amid fears that the omicron variant would spread even further.

Ms Sturgeon said she agreed with the advice and has asked people to “think carefully” about attending any such events.

She said we are “already seeing the reality” of the Omicron variant with Christmas parties and events seeing lots of people becoming super spreaders

She said: “We should all think a bit more carefully about unnecessary contacts, especially in crowded places just now, and that it would be sensible to defer work Christmas parties.”

She also confirmed that as of tomorrow, Scottish Government advice will be that all household contacts of any confirmed Covid-19 cases should isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status, and even if they receive an initial negative PCR test.

Ms Sturgeon also announced that in the last 24 hours 5,018 positive coronavirus cases had been recorded, which is significantly higher than the average number of daily cases, around the 2,800 mark, recorded as of late.

As of 5pm yesterday, there were 110 cases of the Omicron variant, to put it into context Ms Sturgeon added that 10 days ago there were just nine cases.

